I Know Castro is Dead; Two Oracles Confirmed it 

For me I was there, my entourage were there, from what the person said and from what I observed, i can strongly say that under (castro) is dead because i was there”

Those were the words of Ghana football legend, Asamoah Gyan in response to a question asked him concerning the disappearance of his musician friend, Castro.

He insists that after witnessing all that transpired before and after Castro’s disappearance he is left with no choice than to believe that the musician is dead.

According to Asamoah Gyan, Castro’s death was confirmed to him by two different Oracles in Ada he consulted after the disappearance.

Castro went missing three years ago in Ada after he and Asamoah Gyan together with their crew went partying.

He is said to have drowned trying to save a female friend with whom he went jet skiing in Ada.

Despite not having been seen since the disappearance, Castro has not yet been declared officially dead.

According to police regulation, missing persons can only be declared as dead after 7 years of disappearance.

Asamoah Gyan bitterly recounted the incident on The Delay Show, stating that he still feels the absence of his friend, Castro.

He says even though he found it difficult to believe from the onset, he has come to accept the reality and moved on with life.