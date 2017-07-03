Men Love Breast, We Are Born To Suck It - Ex Prez Kufour

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has stressed on the importance of breasts, saying they are one very important part of the body which is appreciated by men.

He disclosed this during a courtesy call on him at his residence by Yaba, the winner and current beauty queen of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2016 (GMB), to officially inform the former president about the launch of her foundation which took place on Wednesday June 28, 2017 at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel. The Foundation called Ekpoliaku, which means a virtuous woman, will seek to champion the cause of women empowerment with much attention on breast cancer as well as philanthropy.

The project will focus on young ladies and underprivileged women across the country. Former President Kufuor commended Yaba on her initiative, pledging his support. He further explained the usefulness of breasts right from infancy into adulthood.

“Some of the most beautiful parts if I may say it of a woman happens to be the breast. “It’s so useful because all of us, we are born to suck it that we get our first food and then along the way too, the creator made a beautiful work of art with the breast which you intend to hide it under your beautiful clothing”, he chuckled. “In due course even into marriage, you will see how we men, we appreciate that part of the bodies of our partners”. Former President Kufuor pushed for regular checks by women. “Because of the potential for the breast to develop cancer, it’s necessary occasionally for a lady to submit for examination and thankfully I believe now, we’ve got specialist, Dr. Wiafe and I followed on one of her trips to Sunyani on one of her programmes to advocate for regular checks of breasts amongst women”.

He urged Yaba to team up with Dr. Wiafe and others who are canvassing for regular checks against the disease. Former President Kufuor assured the beauty queen of his total support towards her project, as she bids to wage a successful campaign.