Daughters of Akufo-Addo Partner Glam Africa To Support Children With Autism

Related Stories Sisters, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, Valerie Obaze, and Edwina Akufo-Addo, with diverse experiences and skills, have come together to put the spotlight on autism and support scores of children on the Spectrum, cared for at the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre (AACT) in Accra, through their foundation My Sisters Keeper.



Glam Africa Magazine on Thursday 29th June 2017 partnered with My Sister’s Keeper Foundation to host ‘Glam Africa Ball’ to raise a targeted GHc 250,000 ($70,000) to support the project. The funds were raised through dinner tables at the glam event, auctioning items including outfits from the Nineteen 57 by KOD clothing line, Modella B fashion, paintings from the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre, artwork from respected Ghanaian artist Kofi Agorsor as well as a brand new vehicle courtesy of Svani Motors which was raffled on the day



The highly successful event, brought together philanthropists and well wishers from across the globe including the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo. Also present were Ghanaian celebrities like Yvonne Nelson, Joselyn Dumas, Zynnell Zuh, Ama K Abebrese; footballers like Sulley Muntari, Derek Boateng and more.



The funds raised will be used to improve the lives of children with ASD being cared for at the Autism Awareness Care and Training Centre, run by Ms Serwah Quaynor, giving these children a new breath of life and hope, as well as to raise much needed awareness for ASD.



Glam Africa’s CEO, Chioma Onwutalobi, in her opening address advised the guests to take part in creating Africa’s narrative, she added that “Glam Africa strongly believes that Africa needs to create its own narrative, we need to tell our own story to the world … we are proud to be one of those media platforms championing this movement”



The next Glam Africa Ball is scheduled to take place at one of London’s finest Private Clubs in the heart of Mayfair on the 20th of September 2017. This time raising funds for The Powerlist Foundation, a UK charity which identifies black students who have the potential to take on leadership roles and putt them on track to take on top positions in business and industry irrespective of their race, gender, faith or ethnicity.



My Sister’s Keeper is a foundation that looks to positively affect people throughout Ghana.