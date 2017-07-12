Stonebwoy Visits Chief of Elmina

Stonebwoy meets Elmina Chief Related Stories Multiple Award-winning dancehall act and CEO of Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy who recently inked a milky record deal with Zylofon Media was in Elmina, Central Region on Monday, 10th July, 2017.



As part of a series of activities which included a commercial shoot for Menzgold as brand ambassador, the 2015 BET Best International Act, Africa paid a courtesy call on the chief of Elmina, Nana Kodwo Condua VI.



The Chief respectfully accepted and pleasantly received Stonebwoy whose entourage included his Road Manager Blakk Ceddi, and representatives from his Management and Record label Zylofon Media.



By way of information, Zylofon Media partnered with Elmina to organize this year’s Bakatue Festival. The sponsorship package included Over 2000 branded T-shirts, re-painting and branding of the Elmina Chief’s palace, and an undisclosed amount of money, among other goodies.



Check out video from the meeting below…



<iframe width="480" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/00GVhZDO6x4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.