I Want To Give My Husband A Child - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Her only biological child is 18 years old – but years after remarrying to UK-based Ghanaian ophthalmologist, Dr. Samuel Owusu Ekuful, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says she want to have another child.



The Communications Minister, who is mothering lots of children in an interview with UTV’s morning show ‘Adekye Nsroma’, noted that she has an intense desire to have her second biological child.



Despite her busy schedules, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West constituency said she is ready to carry another child in her womb.



“I am a mother to so many children but biologically I have only one son. I crave to have my second child. I have to give my husband a child” she blithely said.