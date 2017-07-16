I've No Sexual Relationship With Emelia Brobbey's Ex-Husband - Ellen White

Related Stories Ghanaian actress, Ellen White has denied allegations that she is currently dating colleague actress Emelia Brobbey's former husband who is the founder and CEO of End Point Homeopathy Clinic, Dr. Kofi Adu Boateng.



Social media was awash with pictures of the actress and the former husband of Emelia Brobbey, in bed at a plush hotel and in a very sensual position.



But speaking in a phone interview with Agyemang Prempeh, Ellen White denied the allegations.



According to her, the picture that has her and the Dr. Boateng was photo-shopped to tarnish her reputation.



She said, some individuals are bent on maligning and denigrating her hard won status and such individuals, are capitalizing on her non-sexual relationship with Dr. Kofi Adu Boateng, to carry out their evil plans.



She explained that, Dr. Boateng has been supporting her financially when it comes to her movie production work, but there is no sexual relations between them as carried in media publications.



She, however, confirmed she was the person in the photo that captured her eating JW Marriott Marquis Hotel located in Dubai.