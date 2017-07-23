My Father Said Kofi Adjorlolo Is Old Enough To Be His Mate – Victoria Lebene

Related Stories Actress, Victoria Lebene Mekpeh has disclosed that the main reason for her breakup with Kofi Adjorlolo was because of her father’s statement that the veteran actor was his age mate.



She said this during an interview at the 2017 Golden Movie Awards held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

According to Lebene, her father was not in agreement with her decision to date someone old enough to be his age mate. She therefore decided to end the relationship in order not to incur the wrath of her father.



“My dad was just not in agreement. He said no because of the age. Probably because his (my father) age is closer to his (Adjorlolo). So I didn’t want to do anything that would hurt him. I just wanted to respect him and make him happy as well”, she admitted.



She debunked assertions that her relationship with Mr. Adjorlolo was a publicity stunt.



“I cannot put my marital status or my relationship status at risk and just do something to be famous. I am not that desperate. I have been into the movie industry for like five years now and it’s been quite challenging but you have to push. So I wouldn’t say that it was anything to make me famous”, she added.