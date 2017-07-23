Sending Naked Videos To A Man Doesn’t Make You Smart – Nana Ama McBrown

Related Stories Actress, Nana Ama McBrown has cautioned young woman to desist from sending naked pictures and videos to men they are not married to as such acts doesn’t make them smart.



She said this in an interview in response to Rashida Black Beauty’s naked video that went viral a few days ago.



Nana Ama who said it was not her place to condemn anybody, indicated that she feels it is right to caution young women about the act.



It would be recalled that Rashida in her defense of the video said she sent it to a white-man abroad but Nana Ama McBrown said it was unwise to send such videos to any man who is not married to you.



“People do all sorts of things because it is trending, but it is not every trending lifestyle that is wise to be involved in. Being smart doesn’t mean when you buy your Victoria secret panty, take a picture of it and send to a man”, she said.



She mentioned that she does live naked videos with the husband when they are apart but added that there was nothing wrong with that since they are married.



She advised young women to stop sharing their naked pictures and videos adding that a man who has good intentions for a woman and hopes to marry her does not ask for naked pictures.