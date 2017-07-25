What Are You Doing With Your Long Legs? - Nana Akua Asks Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories It’s becoming an established fact that no red carpet ceremony will be complete without the appearance of the self-styled Ghana slay queen, Nana Akua Addo.



It’ll interest you to know that her appearance outfit to the just ended Black Entertainment Television Awards (BET 2017) cost a whopping sum of GHGHC37,086.



Simply put, Nana Akua Addo appears to be more of a red carpet junkie than an actress in our Ghanaian ShowbiZ industry.



However, actress cum movie producer, Yvonne Nelson on yesterday (July 23, 2014) put up a series of tweets concerning the degenerating nature of Ghana Movie Industry. Her worry is that contemporary actors and actresses are jobless because the movie industry is sinking as such actress' have become slay queens as published by Ghbase.com.



Again, the actress expressed her resentment towards the influx of the so called “slay kings and queens” who only take delight in wearing an expensive dress to grace red carpet during awards events.



It’s in the light of this that the self-acclaimed slay queen in Ghana, Nana Akua Addo has descended heavily on Yvonne Nelson for channeling her anger of the demeaning movie industry to the doings of ‘slay queens'.



In her response to Yvonne Nelson, she wrote:



RED CARPET is an industry called Fashion(SLAY) YES!!Either reinvent and help the industry grow or become a Commentator Technology is making video and content the future. The industry is for the TALENT.



TALENT will keep you relevant in the industry long LEGS may get weak with time. CHANGE is here if you can’t embrace it, join them “if you can’t beat them !!!!! IF slaying is not Working for you, have you tried running with those long legs? It’s called reinvent either way Ghana is winning My break time is up back to class…. #WomenInFilm#nanaatnewyorkfilmacademy".