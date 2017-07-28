Stop Screaming During Sex - Maurice Ampaw Tells Women

Related Stories Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has counseled women to stop screaming during love making because it is very irritating.



According to him, hearing women scream during such moments could make one feel as though they may be in some kind of trouble.



“Stop screaming during sex because it is irritating to hear women scream during sex. It makes one feel like the woman is in some kind of trouble and will want to rush to her aid”, he revealed in a recent interview.



Speaking to the recent practice of the circulation of nude images, he describes men who lick women as being out of their minds because he sees no reason why a woman must be licked during sex.