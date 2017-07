Lilwin Related Stories Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku may be looking forward to a fight against Samir Bastie, but hasn’t wasted any time in finding a sparring partner in fellow comedian Lilwin.



The pair partook in an exhibition bout which got fans excited seeing these two take on each other in a hilarious boxing bout.



Watch the video below:



