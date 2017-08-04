Maurice Ampaw Should Go Back To School - Wanlov the Kuborlor

Related Stories Musician, film director and cultural icon, Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu also known as ‘Wanlov the Kuborlor’ has urged outspoken private legal practitioner, Dr Maurice Ampaw to go back to Law School for claiming he should be arrested for disseminating his nude pictures in the public domain.



Speaking on Joy Prime’s Red Carpet Entertainment Review, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw quoted section 278 and 273 of Ghana’s Constitution which according to him states that it is a criminal offence for anyone to take nude pictures or videos of themselves.



“It’s against the law to have a nude picture or video of yourself. The moment you go naked be it intentional or not, there is a potential of the video been leaked. The law says that nudity is a crime. All those having nude pictures are criminals. I realized that section 278 and 273 of the constitution highlights pornographic and indecent laws of the land …” he said on the Red Carpet Show.



He further lambasted the Ghana Police for failing to equally arrest ‘Wanlov the Kubolor’, and the famous Nollywood Ghanaian actress, Christabel Ekeh for releasing nude pictures into the public sphere.



Speaking on the same matter, Dr Ampaw maintained that if Ghanaian musician Wisa and 2017 Jigwe award winner, Rashida Black Beauty were arrested for the same offences committed by Wanlov and Christabel, then he can’t fathom why the IGP would commit to selective justice by sparing the others.



“In fact I am highly disappointed in the police. I will draw the attention of IGP and DOVVSU. Why is there selective justice? If Wisa can stand accused and as I speak now is being tried while Rashida was arrested, then why is Kubolor walking free? Why is Christabel walking free? They should also be arrested. The sexual impunity must stop…,” he said.



In a rebuttal on the same show, Wanlov expressed shock at the claims of the private legal practitioner.



The controversial musician urged the Lawyer to go back to Law School in line with the call on Ghana Police to arrest him over the nude video.



According to the ‘Kokonsa’ hit maker, he doesn’t believe personal nude videos are liable to criminality hence there exist no evidence for the Police to utilize as basis to arrest him.



Kuborlor explained that, since his nude videos were pre-recorded and leaked by one of his friends onto social media, he believes he doesn’t deserve to be put behind bars.



“The person (Lawyer) doesn’t know their job. It is not a crime to take naked pictures. The name [Maurice Ampaw] doesn’t matter if they don’t know their work. It’s a personal property. If you disseminate publicly then it’s a crime. They need to go back to law school.



“I can’t be arrested by the police. There is no evidence I put it there. It’s not against the law to take a naked picture. It was pre-recorded. It was blurred on TV. I was on YouTube with no censor. A friend of mine leaked the pictures online. I don’t know about nudity but I know the law surrounding it…” he maintained.