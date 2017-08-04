PHOTOS: Zylofon Media Opens Office In Kumasi

Related Stories Sensational entertainment company - Zylofon Media, has officially unveiled its ultra-modern office in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.



The grand opening of the office located at Anloga Junction had most of the top music and movie stars in the region gracing the occasion on Thursday August, 3, 2017.



Familiar faces present included; Emelia Brobbey, Bill Asamoah, Mercy Asiedu, Papa Kumasi, Ellen White, Wyoosi, Big Akwes, Flowking Stone, Samuel Ofori, Maame Serwaa and many others.



Head of Production at Zylofon Media Enoch Atakorah, in his statement said, their office is open for business, which they intern to support Kumawood movie so they can get their movie and other contents can be bought and shared on online.



Also speaking at the launch Mr. Sammy Baah, Head of Public Relations at Zylofon Media said: “the long -awaited office has finally been unveiled and I believe your cry has finally been answered because Zylofon is here to support and also provide all the necessary logistics to aid film-makers, musicians and other great talents in showbiz fraternities”.



He continued that, Zylofon as a company seeks to appreciate the work of developers; by exchanging value for their works. Zylofon Media sees the entertainment and creative arts industry as the new phase of entrepreneurship in Ghana and beyond hence aspires to invest its resources into this growing industry. Quality comes with a price; therefore, good contents merits, a greater value.



Opportunities were given to kumawood stars and the media as they quizzed Zylofon heads on their plans to support the movie industry and also thanked them for bringing Zylofon Media office in Ashanti Region.



Zylofon Media signees Bibi Bright, Zynnell Zuh, TooSweet Annan, James Gardiner, Obibini, Kumi Guitar, Eddie Nartey among others were also present.



See more photos below: