Jeshurun Okyere Nominated For Ghana Music Awards - UK

Gospel musician, Jeshurun Okyere has been nominated for this year's Ghana Music Awards - UK.



The iconic singer has over the years proved indomitable in the gospel circles.



His impact and works have since become a force to reckon with.



Jeshurun Okyere is the brain behind August Worship, a gospel event aimed at empowering the youth to overcome all manner of addictions.



The event, which is powered by the Jeshurun Okyere Global Outreach, is noted for bringing patrons under one roof in the presence of God with powerful ministrations and performances from great worship and praise leaders all over Africa.



He also embarks on a campus tour which has successfully and positively impacted several people with various addictions.



He has helped to liberate over 200 students from addictions of masturbation, smoking and so forth through his ministry.



Due to his passion for saving lives, it is no wonder that the "Healing stream" hit maker has picked up two nominations in this year's Awards scheme ahead of his upcoming programme "August Worship 2017" which comes off on Sunday, 20th August at The Maker's House Chapel, Kwabenya in Accra.



He has been nominated for the Gospel Song of the Year with his hit single "Healing stream" making the list and Gospel Artiste of the Year.



The Ghana Music Awards UK is an event organized to celebrate the hard work and dedication of various players in the music industry, in Ghana and the UK.



The 2017 edition of the Awards is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at the Gaumont Palace, London.









