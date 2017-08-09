Naa Ashorkor Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

Media personality- Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku Related Stories Ghanaian Actress and Media personality- Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, 28, has given birth to a baby boy.



According to Ghanacelebrities.com, the Starr FM Presenter has just welcomed her first child after got married in 2014.



Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku is said to have suffered a miscarriage in the past, but thankfully she made it this time and And today, the "Adams Apple" is a proud mother.



Naa Ashorkor who got married to Ahuma Cabutey Adodoaji in 2014, has been off Radio(Starr FM) and TV (GH One) for some months now obviously on maternity leave.



Congratulation to Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku. Source: Eugene Osafo-Nkansah/Peacefmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.