I'm Not Different From The 'Waakye' Seller - Lydia Forson

Related Stories It’s always flattering to hear compliments from strangers about things I’ve said; but the truth is I often leave wondering why they think I’m so special.



Granted I maybe louder than most(yea yea I know) , but I don’t think I’m any different from the Wakye seller with a long line of eager clients.



The thing is, we all have a voice, one that can be powerful if we recognize it.



But what we choose to use that for is entirely up to us.



Just remember that history will remember the path we chose because it will be the legacy we leave behind.





So always be mindful of the things you say and do, and the impact you will have in people’s lives.



This doesn’t mean you won’t make mistakes, that’s a part of your growth, but being aware of the story you’re writing means you’ll make an effort to ensure each chapter is a page turner.



So today, take advantage of the power in your voice, make yourself heard and leave a footnote in history.



Because someday, your story will be told and if you’re lucky even studied in schools; so make it an unforgettable one.