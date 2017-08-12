NDC Has Dumped Me - Jewel Ackah

Related Stories Ghanaian highlife musician, Jewel Ackah is a well-known supporter of the largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress, and the former president John Dramani Mahama, but it seems he may have changed his mind.



About two years ago, the musician revealed that he had no regrets in supporting the NDC, a stance far from his current position.



The musician composed a one-time flagship campaign son of the NDC called "Arise Arise" for the late John Evans Atta Mills.



But after being an integral member of the NDC for a while, Jewel Ackah has accused the new crop of NDC leadership of neglecting him.



He said that the party he toiled for has made it a point to ignore him.



According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would not have meted out the treatment he is receiving in the hands of the NDC if it was the party he sacrificed for.



He singled out former National Organiser of the NDC, Yaw Boateng Gyan for praise indicating that he was among the few who listened to him even if he had no capacity to solve his problems.