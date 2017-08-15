PHOTOS: Nana Ama McBrown Turns ‘Queen Mother’

Ghanaian screen goddess, Nana Ama Mcbrown is a year older today, August 15.



The versatile actress has released exclusive and lovely photos ahead to celebrate her special day. Nana Ama McBrown is dressed in rich Ghanaian Kente cloth and gold accessories like a typical Ghanaian queen mother.



McBrown is one of the few actresses in Ghana who has consistently won the hearts of movie lovers since her arrival on the screens.



Nana Ama McBrown born Felicity Ama Agyemang known as is a Ghanaian Actress, Songwriter, Singer, Scriptwriter and TV Presenter. She has starred in over 100 movies.



Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah got married in a very private ceremony held in Accra at her residence on Friday August 5, 2016.



See more photos below: