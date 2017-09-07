Prophet Predicted Collapse Of Afia Schwarzenegger’s Marriage - VIDEO

During a radio interview earlier this year, Owusu Bempah said Afia’s disrespect for authority and some individuals will be the cause of the breakdown of her much-publicized marriage.



The founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah prophesied that Afia Schwarzenegger’s latest marriage would collapse and it has come to pass.



Owusu Bempah was reacting to what he described as the disrespectful attitude of Afia Schwarzenegger.



During a radio interview with Neat FM, Owusu Bempah said Afia’s disrespect for authority and some individuals will be the cause of the breakdown of her much-publicized marriage.



Asked to pray for a reversal of the vision he reiterated that “it will definitely collapse” so there was no need to pray.



Afia's woes...

In a two minute, twenty-three-second video, it was seen that Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband budged into their bedroom to meet his lawfully wedded wife, having sex with another man.



Afia, in her defence, rushed into the bathroom for a towel to cover herself and asked what he was doing in the house and who invited him. Abrokwah who claimed to have in his hand a bottle of a liquid substance which he claimed is acid and threatened to empty the contents on both of them if they fail to cooperate. The man managed to escape naked leaving the celebrity couple to settle their difference.



In the latter part of the video, Afia was heard begging her husband not to make the news public.



News about her extramarital affair went viral earlier this week with reports suggesting she went in for another man because her husband had failed to pay the money they borrowed for their wedding in South Africa.



