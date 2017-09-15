WEDDING BELLS! Vivian Jill Lawrence Hints On Marriage Plans

Related Stories After giving the world two handsome guys, Clinton Prempeh and Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng, Vivian Jill Lawrence has talked about her plans of settling down.



The beautiful Ghanaian actress in an interview in her newly acquired Honda Civic on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix disclosed that she will be marrying soon so Ghanaians should hold on with questions pertaining the dad of her second son. Vivian Jill who has been in the movie industry for about 13 years said Ghanaians on the big day will see the father of her last born, Alfie.



The actress who said the marriage ceremony will happen when her last born grows asked Ghanaians to stop questioning her the father of Alfie Nana Amponsah Okobeng and wait for the wedding day because she cannot hide him till the end of the world.



“Everybody will get to know about his father when I invite them for my wedding or engagement. I want him to grow so that we do preparation for it like how I did for his naming ceremony” she said.

When Zionfelix asked if the lucky man would be young Okobeng’s dad, she replied “God arranges marriage so if that is His wish then it will be him.” Vivian Jill Lawrence continued that the last-born is few months old so she is still in a relationship with his father whose identity she is not ready to tell.



Watch Vivian Jill Lawrence on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix show below:



