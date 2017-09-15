Hot Video: Kumawood Actors, Actresses Fight Telenovelas

Related Stories Movie producers, actors and actresses in the Ashanti Region yesterday hit the streets to register their displeasure against the influx of Telenovelas on the country’s television stations.



The demonstration saw in attendance some big names in the Kumawood Movie industry.



The demonstration was organized to tell the government to intervene to save the sinking fortunes of the Ghana Movie Industry.



The demonstrators indicated that “We want government to listen to us and pass the broadcasting bill and when those bills are passed, there will be 70% for local content and 30% foreign and this will control the influx of these telenovelas. We know that this government is a listening government and will hear us”.





