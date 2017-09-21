Short Hair Is Empowering - Jessica Williams

Related Stories Counsellor George Lutterodt does not shy away from controversy and has over the years made a number of outrageous statements about women, relationships and everything in between. Now he is getting a response to one of such statements from actress Jessica Williams who rocks natural hair also.



The Counsellor has on a number of times claimed that women, especially the single ones, who have short hair are frustrated but Jessica Williams has dismissed his statement saying it is rather a statement of boldness.



“It is not true that women who have short hair are frustrated. I am not frustrated. For me, any woman who decides to get short hair is bold and confident.



“ It is not easy to gather the courage and get a haircut especially after having long hair for a long time. My answer to Counselor Lutterodt is, yes, I have short hair, I have had it for two years and I am not frustrated” she told Showbiz.



She continued, “Having short hair brings out the real beauty of a woman. Trust me, any woman who still looks good after a hair cut is very beautiful.



“From that, you give your scalp a chance to breathe and heal. I just got tired of the weaves and wigs and decided to go the natural way so I don’t believe and would not accept what he said.



“Comments from people have been amazing. They love it and that is it for me. It would be different if the comments are negative but they are actually encouraging me to stick to it”, she added.



Even though she insists nothing will push her to go back to the use of weaves, Jessica is willing to put them on for work. “For work purposes, sometimes, you have to wear weaves and I will wear it but on a normal day where I don’t have work, trust me, I would not go for weave on.”



It’s been five years since she burst onto the scene and Jessica believes the ‘ pull him down syndrome’ is a big reason why the movie industry is struggling.



“There is too much back biting in the industry. I experienced a situation where someone wanted to work with me so asked a colleague of mine about me and everything he heard was negative.



“Competition is good but when it becomes negative, it is nasty. Instead of us helping one another to grow, some will go to every extent to bad mouth another so that they can get a role. This is not healthy for our industry,” she said.



Jessica Williams has featured in TV series like Living with Trisha ,The Storm, Charade, shown on DStv Africa Magic, and Excapade.



She has also featured in some movies including Rape Case, Prince Sam, The Pledge, Mabr3 Agu among others.