Photo: Genevieve Nnaji With Alleged ''Husband''

About two weeks ago, we reported that top Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji got married to an unknown man in Portugal although the actress has done nothing to confirm or debunk these reports, the congratulatory messages have not stopped flowing.



The actress seems to have confirmed these marriage reports today as she shared a new photo of herself with an unknown man on her Instagram page.



With no caption to help us decide, Genevieve simply dropped the photo and left us to come to our conclusions.



From the comments however, we can only conclude that Genevieve has introduced her beloved husband to us, the man she married in Portugal two weeks ago.



For those wanting to know if she married an entertainer, No, the actress seems to have married a white man after all…