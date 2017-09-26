Shatta Wale’s Father Not Chief Of Ngleshie Amanfro’

Related Stories Elders of Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Area in Ga South of Greater Accra Region, have disclosed that Mr. Nyormor Bei aka Akramah Mensah, father of the controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, cannot be recognized as chief but an executioner at the Ngleshie Amanfrom palace.



At a well-attended press conference in Accra yesterday, Head of the Royal Akramanaa Family of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Armah Okine called on the general public to disregard the purported enstoolment of one Charles Mensah as the Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro.



Nii Armah Okine noted that being the only person who could enstool or de-stool a chief in the Ngleshie Amanfro traditional area ,never installed Nii Akramah Mensah as a chief.



He said, “(Akramah Mensah) hasn’t been enstooled. He is a member of the family alright but his position at the palace is an executioner and he isn’t the right person to be enstooled chief, but rather Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV, is the only and true chief of Ngleshie- Amanfro and nobody else.”



According to him, the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Obrempong, Nii Kojo Ababio recognized only one chief of Amanfro who is Nii Kwashie Gborlor IV.



“So if one Nii Nyormor Bei II, Shatta Wale’s father is claiming he is rather the chief, then he might have gotten the position from Nsawam Prison, where he was jailed for fraudulently impersonating the late P.V. Obeng’s signature in the past”, Nii Okine emphasized adding, “per traditional culture of the Ga State, a jailed person or prisoner, or one who has been in prison or has criminal records cannot be made a chief”.



To this end, the Head of the Royal Akramanaa Family of Ngleshie Amanfro warned Mr. Nyormor Bei to desist from holding himself as the chief of Amanfrom.



Ngleshie Amanfro, one of the communities within the Ga south municipality originated from the Ajumaku Division of James Town and resettled at its current location by the government in 1978, due to the creation of the Weija Lake.



