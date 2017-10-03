VIDEO: Jealousy, Backbiting And Gossip Is Collapsing My School - Kwaku Manu Cries Out

Related Stories Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has revealed that his educational complex based in the Ashanti region is on the verge of collapse.



Manu, who is one of the most industrious Kumasi based movie stars, said jealousy, backbiting, and gossip is collapsing his school.



The school which was established in 2015 and named, ‘Kweku Manu Educational Complex’ is located at Atwima Brogoyedu (Santasi Road) in the Ashanti region. At the time, he said, his main reason for putting up the facility was not for profit-making but to give back to society. He even made provisions for school uniforms for the needy students and as well as slashing the percentage of fees to be paid.



In a recent interview with Angel FM, Kwaku Manu seemed disappointed because the people whom he thought were going to support and take advantage of the school are the same people destroying it.



He said he hasn’t made any profit since the school was establish but he keeps investing in it, only to be paid back with ingratitude.



According to him, most parents withdrew their kids from the school simply because he flew his family outside Ghana for holidays.



Watch Kwaku interview below:

