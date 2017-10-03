Lil Win, Elia Chebib At “Door 2 Door” Premiere

Related Stories Renowned Ghanaian Music Video Director, Yaw Skyface last Saturday at the Silverbird Cinema at Accra Mall premiered his maiden movie, christened ‘Door 2 Door’.



Explaining the story line of the movie, he said, “It is a romantic comedy about a guy (Lilwin) and a lady (Ahuof3 Patri) who fell in love in a mysterious way after a misunderstanding”.



The movie which was co-produced by Yaw Skyface and Prince Okeyere saw a wonderful combination of some of the hottest faces in the movie industry.



The movie starred; Kwadwo Nkansah (Lil win), Priscilla Opoku Agyemang (Ahuof3 Patri), Clement Ashiteye (Clemento Suarez) Elia Chebib and introducing, ‘Date Your Father’ hit-maker, Ebony, among others.



When asked if he has any other project coming up, the celebrated music video director hinted that he will release another movie before the end of the year.



‘’Yes, we are working on another movie which we would release in December. We are actually trying to release it back to back.’’, he said.