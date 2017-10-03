Kwasi Aboagye Apologizes To George Quaye

Related Stories Peace FM & Neat FM host, Kwasi Aboagye, has apologized to colleague Broadcaster George Quaye over comments he made against him some months ago.



On Tuesday 31st January 2017, just ahead of the 18th edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Head of Communications for Charterhouse Productions and the scheme’s official voice, George Quaye passed a comment on his TV show, “THE PUNDITS” on GH One TV which sought to suggest that as far as he was concerned, players in the gospel music fraternity were most guilty when it came to people who attempted to bribe their way for awards at the VGMAs.



The assertion which didn’t go down well with many an industry folk generated a lot of clamour in media circles with journalists, pundits, musicians and artiste managers passing all manner of comments generally reproaching the Communications and PR expert for the comment and calling for his head.



George would rendered an official apology to all who had been somewhat maligned or slighted by his comment, but many wouldn’t buy it.



Hours after the release of the apology on the Thursday 2nd February 2017 edition of the Entertainment Review Show, host Kwasi Aboagye, after an interview with George Quaye on the subject live on the Entertainment Review show, during which the latter apologized again and took back his words, made remarks about George Quaye suggesting that he took bribes from musicians and promised them awards at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Kwasi Aboagye has rendered an unqualified apology to George Quaye, adding that his comments are unsubstantiated and that he has no evidence to back his comment.



He rendered the apology before and after his Thursday afternoon Entertainment Review show on Peace FM, on Thursday September 28,2017, bringing closure to an issue that had the National Media Commission intervening.