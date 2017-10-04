I Will Gladly Perform At Shows Sponsored By Alcoholic Beverage Producers – Celestine Donkor

Related Stories Gospel musician Celestine Donkor, one of the artistes for the 2017 edition of the Adom Praiz concert, has revealed that she would not hesitate to perform on an alcoholic sponsored stage.



In an interview with Franky5 on the “This is Gospel” show on Hitz FM, the singer explained that she does not have any problem performing on such a platform whenever she is called upon.



She explained that she had already performed at events sponsored by manufacturers of alcoholic beverages and would not mind doing it again.



Asked if it was okay for a gospel musician to be associated with alcohol, something that the Christian faith frowns on, the musician said she does not care about where she performs so far as the Gospel is delivered to the people.



“I am not the host of the programme and I am not endorsing the alcoholic beverage,” she stated.



Celestine Donkor explained: “I am only using that stage to project the Gospel to the people of God.”



She further disclosed that when it comes to situations like that, it is not about the environment or the alcohol but it is about ministering the word of God to the people.