Islamic SHS Students In Trouble Over ‘One Corner’ Dance

Library Image Related Stories Thirteen (13) students of the Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) in Kumasi, are facing the school’s Disciplinary Committee for misconduct.



The students, comprising nine females and four males, appeared in a video that went viral on social media which showed them danced to the popular ‘One Corner’ song from one of their classrooms.



The students were said to have taken the video and shared it on their personal Facebook pages and on YouTube.



The circulation of the video prompted a swift action by school authorities who summoned them for interrogation.



Parents of the students were invited by school authorities on Tuesday for a meeting which lasted for hours.



Management of the school confirmed the development to Citi News and said the matter was referred to the Disciplinary Committee and reported to the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate.



According to management, it would wait for the outcome of investigations from the committee before taking a decision on the matter.



Meanwhile, some students who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity expressed reservations on the matter.



They say the actions of their colleagues have a potential of denting the image of the school considering its Islamic values.



About the ‘One Corner’ song/dance



The song ‘ One Corner ‘ released by a new artiste, Patapaa, is the talk of town largely because of the crazy and sexually suggestive dance that comes with it.



The song is currently enjoying massive airplay and also playing at various public events, with several others dancing to the song and sharing videos on social media.



In the ‘One Corner’ dance, people are seen wiggling their waist and gyrating in gutters, under packed cars, corners of buildings and obscure places just to give meaning to the song.