Stonebwoy And Dr.Louisa Look Damn Cute Together In This Photo

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa Ansong tied the knots on Friday, June 16, 2017.



Our new favorite couple, Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa Ansong making us believe that true love still exists in this lovely photo.



We are sad and disappointed when Chris Attoh and Damilola weren't able to make it until forever.



BET award winner, Stonebwoy real name Livingstone Etse Satekla, and his wife's love are contagious even though we don't hear a lot about them.



Looking at the photos circulating online, Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is obviously love-struck and we're very happy for the cute couple.



Dr. Louisa has an exquisite style and this photo says it all. Bohemian curls, white shirt, and flawless makeup.



The star-studded wedding strictly by invitation made headlines on major media houses. Famous wedding guests included Ex Black stars Captain, Stephen Appiah, Lil Win, Abraham Attah, and SP Kofi Sarpong, Award winning Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, Becca, Kofi Kinaata among others.