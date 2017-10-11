Paapa Yankson Gets State Burial

Related Stories Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, has revealed that the late legendary Benjamin Akono Kofi Yankson, well known in his genre [highlife] as Paapa Yankson, will be given a befitting state burial as scheduled by both family and government on Saturday, October 21, 2017.



The late Paapa Yankson joined his eternal father on July 21, 2017 after a stupendous and last public performance on “Bottles and Bands” staged in November last year.



Speaking at a press conference to inform the public of the funeral, the Tourism Minister, Catherine Afeku, mentioned that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is an ardent lover of music and per the immeasurable contribution of Paapa Yankson, the president has directed that he receives a state burial.



Until his death, Papa Yankson had to his credit over 15 albums: including hit songs like “Show Your Love”, “Okukuseku,” “Tena Men Kyen.”



After a successful press briefing, MUSIGHA President, Obour, and his executives lauded the president and creative art minister for giving hope in the music industry with this great news in the music industry.



The burial service will take place at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 6:00 a.m. -5: 00 pm.