Peace FM’s Nana Yaw Kesseh Pulls Out Of RTP Awards

Related Stories Information reaching entertainmentgh.com indicates that popular broadcast journalist, Nana Yaw Kesseh of Despite Group of Companies has pulled out of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards which is slated for October 28.



The move by the ace newscaster is quite intriguing yet highly understandable considering his reasons for the boycott. He is the only newscaster with the most nominations for the ‘Best Newscaster’ category for the past 7 editions of the awards and he is the only personality to have annexed his category twice.



According to checks by this website, Nana Yaw claims that, for three consecutive years, the organizers have given him such a raw deal and after making continuous efforts to get clarification and correction, all to no avail – he’s given up and is shunning the scheme.



Aside the wrong spelling of his name for all these years, the RTP Awards organizers have also been using a different picture for his nomination advert, which has been playing on television. The same situation occurred last year, but the anomaly was never corrected even after he a lodged a complaint to the organizers. He’s offered complaints to that effect again this year but once again, he was ignored.



Also, he’s been nominated together with 3 other colleagues at Despite Group for the ‘Newscaster’ category but, the radio commercial on the nomination has names of his colleagues, but without his – and this advert plays continuously during the highly listened-to news at 12pm and 6pm at Peace FM. Instead, his name has been inserted in another commercial that even plays outside the hours of the station’s major news bulletin. This situation occurred last year and has repeated itself this year!



Further checks also showed that Nana Yaw has consistently reached out to the organizers to correct the blunders but their blatant disregard for his calls have pushed him to make this decision, because, according to persons close to him, he feels the RTP organizers have no respect for his brand and profession.



The presenter, who also hosts ‘The Platform’ talk show on Peace FM is said to be prepping a release to his fans in order to stop them from voting for him in categories he’s been nominated for in the RTP Awards 2017.