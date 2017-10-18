UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards 2017 Nominees Jam Held At University of Ghana

Related Stories The UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards 2017 Nominees JAMS was held at the Akuafo Hall (Quadrant) - University of Ghana, which was fused together with the 60th Hall Week Celebration of the Hall, on the 14th of October, 2017.



The event hosted all the 382 nominees for this year’s UMB GTA 2017, Top 6 Ghanaian Artistes, 15 corporate bodies and over 5000 students.



The event officially commenced at 8:00pm and saw an opened performance by the 27 and 22 nominees who are in the Music and DJ categories respectively and was followed by the Brand Ambassador for the UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards LJ (Lyrical Joe).



LJ's performance was followed by the “Dear God” himaker - B4BONAH, who was later joined by KING PROMISE who also thrilled the crowd with his numerous hit songs, such as; My Girl, Oh Yeah, Thank God, Double trouble and many more.



Then, we had the man of the moment, Patapaa the “One Corner Hit Maker”. Who also thrilled the crowd to their satisfactory and lastly had the 2013 MTN Hitmaker Winner Koo Ntakra who also served the crowd with the best of raps.



There was also a DJ Battle between the UMB Ghana Tertiary Awards Nominees, which they gave back to back hits from Most Ghana and Nigeria Musicians.



The crowd was refreshed by Indomie Ghana and Malta Guinness Ghana,which saw almost all the students had a bottle of Malta Guinness drink, a prepared indomie noodles, a branded indomie exercise book and branded indomie T-Shirts.



The UNIVERSAL MERCHANT BANK GHANA TERTIARY AWARDS 2017 will take place on the 24th of November, 2017 at the National Theatre (6pm - RED CARPERT/ 8pm - MAIN SHOW).