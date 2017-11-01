Stacy Amoateng Begs For Money To Help Widow With Triplets And Four Other Kids

Related Stories Restoration TV show host, Stacy Amoateng has started a campaign to solicit for money to help a widow whose name is only known as Elizabeth raise her children.



The tears of the woman whose husband died not long ago leaving her with seven kids touched Stacy's heart when she appeared on the Restoration show to share her agony. The widow on the show disclosed that her heart skips a beat whenever she remembers the death of her husband.



Madam Elizabeth who could not hold back her tears on the show telling her story disclosed that she planned giving birth to her last born after delivering four children but her husband of eight years passed on few months after conceiving. The sorrowful woman continued that she delivered triplets when her time was due.



30-year-old Elizabeth further said taking care of the seven children has been a problem to her since she has no man to help her. Stacy Amoateng after the interview with the widow who just added triplets to her four children pleaded with the public to come to her aid because life has not been easy for her and the seven childen.



"A young woman, just thirty years with seven children. I know it is a difficult situation in most of our homes but coming to the aid of these seven children could triple your records. Their father is gone and their mother is left with this weight alone. However, you can help, no contribution is little.



All those who have sent us money, we say God bless. we are still receiving money for her because seven children for this lifetime journey, she really needs our help" Stacy pleaded on her show.



To support Madam Elizabeth, raise her seven children, you can send your contribution to mobile money number 0249237777 or Ecobank number: 0033074492927101 (Ring Road).



