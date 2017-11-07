Maurice Ampaw Advices Nana Addo On Ghanaian Celebrities

Related Stories Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has advised President Nana Addo to organize one grand party to dine with top performing musicians across the country.



Earlier, Ghanaian Dancehall King, Shatta Wale honoured an invitation by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to visit him at the Flagstaff House.



However, after Shatta Wale was given the honour as a candid birthday treat by the first man in the country, some of the key industry players such as Stonebwoy, Samini and Lil Win has expressed the motive to follow the trend.



It is with this that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw on Joy Prime proposed a way out for the President by organizing a grand dinner for A-list artistes in the country.



According to him, if the President fails to heed to this call, it might affect him in the 2020 December elections.



“He should invite all the known artistes during Christmas and host them. I mean all those in the industry. He should dine with them. A party with celebs. With that, he can speak to them and tell them they are all fans…” he said.



“He might turn some of them off and that would not be nice. He can’t grant everyone that request. He should throw a party and give them something [money] small. That way they will praise him. But if he fails to it can affect him…” he added.