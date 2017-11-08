Ophelia Nyantakyi Confirms Divorce, Changes Name

Related Stories Popular gospel musician, Ophelia Nyantakyi has changed her name to Ophelia Abena Serwaa. She made it known on Saturday, when she launched activities to celebrate her 20th anniversary in music.



The gospel artiste and fashion designer explained why she changed her name. According to her, “Abena Serwaa is not a new name so Ghanaians should not be surprised. I feel like using the name now. I just took the Nyantakyi out so nothing has changed”.



Ophelia believes the change of name will not negatively affect her brand.



“God is still alive so nothing bad will happen to me after the change of name. God, who makes young artistes bigger than they thought, will also do same for me after the change".



She also confirmed in the interview with zionfelix that she had divorced gospel musician Collins Nyantakyi, but added that it did not influence the change of name.



“I’ve divorced my former husband, Collins, but I’ve no problem with him. We have kids so there is no way I should have issues with him. We talk often so we are not fighting even though we are not together anymore. I just decided to use my name now.”



