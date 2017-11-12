Afrima2017: Slay Queen Nana Akua Puts On A 24k Gold Face Jewelry Covering Her Mouth

Ghana’s Professional “Slay Queen” came out to work yesterday at the All Africa Music Awards which happened in Nigeria’s Eko Hotel and Suites yesterday.
Known for doing the most on red carpets, Nana Akua Addo wore a red and brown fur gown to steal some shine in the spotlight among her peers.
Her look came with a 24k gold face jewellery (she claims) which also fetched her the much-needed attention she wanted. Other stars who were at the ceremony include Akon, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Becca and Simi.
Ghanaian Representatives at the award ceremony, however, failed to grab any of the plaques.