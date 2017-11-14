Most Ghanaian Men Are Afraid Of Successful Wives - Opanin Kwadwo Kyere

Related Stories Renowned marriage counsellor, Opanin Kwadwo Kyere, has described the average Ghanaian man as domineering and seeking to be more successful than their wives in order to maintain their superiority.



Opanin buttressed the above statement by stating that although Ghanaian women like to take delight in the success and achievements of their husbands, it is quite the opposite for most men who believe the man has to be in charge at all times. For them, a woman is likely to be more disrespectful and obstinate if she makes significant strides in society.



“Most men are of the perception that if a woman ever gets ahead of her husband, the respect level will drop. So the average Ghanaian man will make sure his wife doesn’t climb a rank higher than his,” he said.



Opanin Kwadwo Kyere indicated that the insecurities of men as far as successful women is concerned, pushes them away from such and consequently, leaves the women single and struggling to find partners.



“Female achievers find it difficult most of the time to come by husbands”. The average Ghanaian man would want to be more powerful than his wife, more successful and richer than his wife”.



The marriage counsellor admonished men with such primitive mentality to embrace change because “the climate has changed and they’ve got to change along with the world.”