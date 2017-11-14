Sarkodie Will Be A Man Of God – Diana Asamoah Predicts

Related Stories Celebrated Rapper Michael Owusu Addo will soon become a man of God.



This is a prophesy by gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah.



Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Evangelist Diana Asamoah said she had a vision from God that the BET award-winning rapper, will soon become a man of God.



“Sarkodie will be a reverend minister in future. Don’t joke with it. God can do it. He will be. God has seen it. Mark this date. He will be featured on my song…” she said.

play



Asked if she believed in her prophesy since Sarkodie is a secular musician, she responded that “If Lord Kenya became a man of God why can’t Sarkodie.”



She continued that, “God gave him [Sarkodie] the brain he uses. He has the power to direct Sarkodie to do what he wants.”