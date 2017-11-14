Elikem Reacts To Divorce Rumours

Related Stories Actor, fashion designer and Big Brother Africa The Chase representative for Ghana, Elikem Kumordzie, says his marriage is no one’s business.



The actor, known in showbiz circles as Elikem The Tailor, said this in a reaction to reports that his marriage to Zimbabwean, Pokello Nare, is in turmoil.



Wednesday reports claim Elikem and his wife may be heading to court to seek divorce as Pokello did not wish Elikem a happy birthday on her social media platforms on Tuesday.



Reacting to the story, Elikem who sounded unperturbed about the rumour stated that he owes no one an explanation when it comes to his marriage.



“Why are people dwelling on what is on social media… I don’t understand why because there hasn’t been a post where people will not want to jump into conclusion to say A, B or C. Secondly, I am not ready to spit out what’s private at home out on air to say yes I am divorced or no I am not divorced so whether there is a divorce or not, I’m sure it is not anyone’s business so to speak,” he told Joy News’ anchor MzGee.



He urged the media to seek more information on the state of his marriage from the court.



“People like to keep their lives private at a certain point in time, maybe we are used to people who like to post stuff… It’s not important for people to want to find out. We haven’t been posting on social media anymore but we haven’t also posted whether we are or we are not so why do people just want to jump into conclusion and say we are not because there is no social media post?” he quizzed.



Elikem and Pokello met in the Big Brother Africa House in 2013. Elikem proposed to his love at the Ghana Music Awards in 2014, they got married in 2015 and had a son, Tristan, later that year.