Prophet One ‘Snatched’ My Girlfriend – Maurice Ampaw

Maverick legal practitioner, Dr Maurice Ampaw has alleged that renowned Kumasi based Pastor, Ebenezer Adakwa Yiadom aka Opambuo, Prophet One, messed up his relationship.



According to the controversial lawyer, Prophet One gave his girlfriend a revelation that suggested he (Maurice) suffered from HIV/AIDS and advised her to be wary of him.



Prophet one, told my girl that the man (me) she’s going out with has HIV/AIDS and so if she’s not careful I’ll infest her with the decease. My girlfriend believed what she had been told and subsequently was afraid to be with me, she kept on insisting that if I don’t wear condom she’ll not allow me to have sex with her.



I was shocked and I probed further, it was then that she disclosed that she went to church and was advised by Prophet One to stay away from me because I had HIV/AIDS.



I believe the Pastor said that because he wanted to sleep with my girlfriend, on the day he made that baseless revelation, he gave my girlfriend a place to sleep over night because it was late in the day.



Whether they had sex or not I can’t tell. Me, I don’t tell lies, I’ve mentioned names and you can check” Dr Maurice Ampaw told Gatuso on Aben Wo Ha on Kasapa FM.

His claims has not been independently verified by this website.



Dr. Maurice Ampaw is known for his controversial statements on social and showbiz related issues, which usually get him coming under heavy flak from a section of the public.