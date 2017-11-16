Philipa Baafi Takes Health Campaign To The West

Related Stories After months of campaigning for healthy lifestyles in Accra, Gospel musician, Philipa Baafi takes her advocacy to the Western Region when she launches the “How Well Are You Campaign” at the Takoradi Market Circle tomorrow.



The campaign organised by the Phillipa Baafi Foundation with support from Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC) and the Ministry of Health is expected to screen residents in 14 towns in the region in the first phase of the exercise.



The towns are Takoradi, Sekondi, Kwesimintsim, Abura, Agona Nkwanta, Aiyinase, Esiama, Half Assini, Tikobo No. 1, Tikobo No. 2, Sowodadzem, Beyin, Jaway Wharf and Elubo.



Residents would be screened for Blood Pressure (Hypertension), Body Mass Index; BMI (Obesity), Sugar/Glucose Level (Diabetes), Rapid Malaria Tests (Malaria) and Physiotherapy (Body & Joint Pain).



The exercise is a good initiative for the predominantly fishing communities and have considered the gesture of the Philipa Baafi Foundation relevant due to the strenuous nature of their work.



The health screening is expected to be graced by Members of Parliament, District, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives, chiefs, queen-mothers and elders from the selected 14 towns.



An occupational therapist herself, Philipa Baafi started the “How Well Are You Campaign” with a team of medical personnel to educate people on the need to have regular medical check-ups to detect diseases early.



Mostly targeted at commercial places, the campaign has already hit places like West Hills Mall, Mallam Market and Dome Markets in Accra.