Otiko's Cleavage Causes Stir In Parliament - PHOTO

Related Stories Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, caused a stir in parliament on Thursday, 16 November when her partly exposed cleavage got MPs chattering and murmuring in the chamber as she walked in to present a statement to commemorate International Mens's Day which falls on Sunday, 19 November.



Some of the MPs as well as the Clerk to Parliament gestured to the Deputy Majority leader, Adwoa Safo, to do something about Ms Djaba’s dressing.



Ms Safo proceeded quickly to cover Ms Djaba’s cleavage with Kente cloth to salvage the situation.



International Men's Day (IMD) is an annual international event celebrated on 19 November. It is an occasion to highlight discrimination against men and boys and to celebrate their achievements and contributions, in particular for their contributions to community, family, marriage, and child care.





