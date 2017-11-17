I Didn’t Sleep Around With The Organizers Of Miss Malaika To Win The Pageant – Pearl Nyarko

Related Stories 25-year old Miss Malaika 2017 winner Pearl Nyarko has proven many doubting 'Thomases' wrong by vehemently denying having any sexual relationship with the organizers of the pageant in order to win the coveted crown.



In recent times, sexual allegations against top Hollywood Film players have been on the rise with many raising doubts about the genuineness of talent in the creative arts industry.



But speaking on the Hot Gist on Spyderlee Entertainment TV on Tuesday, Ms.Nyarko debunked speculations that she might have slept with the organizers of the pageant in order to be crowned ‘Miss Malaika 2017’



‘The fact that you are participating in a beauty pageant doesn’t mean you are sleeping around with the organizers. I didn’t sleep around with the organizers and I don’t think any other person who participated did sleep with the organizers as well. So if you are out there and you are interested in participating in a beauty pageant, you can go ahead; if that’s what you are passionate about, just pursue it. The organizers are there to help us; they are not there to take advantage of us,’ she said.



According to beauty queen, she’s won so she needs to concentrate on her projects now. ‘The way forward now is to embark on several projects and the major one is to tackle Autism. With the minor projects; come December, I’ll visit Royal Seeds Orphanage to make a donation,’ she revealed.



Held at the National theatre on November 4, 2017, the grand finale of the Miss Malaika beauty pageant saw 25-year-old Pearl Nyarko emerge as ultimate winner, beating 9 other contestants to annex the throne.



The feat makes Ms. Nyarko, an MPhil candidate at the University of Ghana, the 15th queen since the inception of the competition. Aside the 3cs (cash, car and a crown), Pearl has also won herself a contract as the Face of Glamz Makeup