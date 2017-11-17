Don't Judge Anybody When You Don't Know Their Story - Bola Ray

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Kwabena Anokye Asyisi (Bola Ray) has urged Ghanaians to be more empathetic towards each other rather than being quick to judge the circumstance of another purely from assumptions.



Speaking at the Under 40 CEOs Forum in Accra Thursday November 16, Mr. Ayisi, chided persons in the habit of ‘judging’ others based on their actions and or inactions without any knowledge about their lives.



Recounting his experience as a youngster and how he climbed up the ladder, Bola Ray indicated that growing up, he was misjudged on several occasions particularly by his colleagues in school because he was disk jockeying and schooling alongside just to make ends meet and to generate some small ‘coins’ with which he can provide for his needs.



“I started off as a DJ and I loved it, I played from Kaneshe Sports Complex, to labadi beach because I loved it. The money was coming through because I needed to pay my school fees but in all of this, apart from the fees, it was the passion”. So someone may see you at the Aphrodisiac nightclub on the microphone Friday, Saturday they come through and you’ll hear, ‘this guy he no go go study, he is in school and still mcing, or this guy, he dey love go club’, it wasn’t about the club, we needed to pay the fees and we needed to keep body and soul together.”



“Sometimes don’t judge anybody that you see because you never know their hustle, I think that in this country we are quick to judge and give people names and all but we don’t know their stories, we know their names, we see we’ve seen that they say oh this lady she is after this man and you will want to judge her wrongly or, this man, he is a drug dealer and all, but you don’t know the story behind” he said.



The Under 40 CEOs seeks to motivate young Ghanaians to be more involved in contributing to the growth of the nation’s economy and grant them the platform to pitch their business ideas to potential investors.



Under 40 CEOs launched on TVC Entertainment and TVC News on the 9th of October 2016 and subsequently launched on Silverbird Television Network on the 13th of January, 2016 and has spotlighted inspiring young business leaders aged 40 and under from Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa.



Under 40 CEOs recently launched on GHOne TV in Ghana and will be reaching record 15 African countries via Africa Magic on DSTV.



The event was themed: ‘Building, Running and Sustaining Business in Ghana’.