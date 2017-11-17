Staying Off ‘Wee’ For Over 4 Years Hasn’t Been Easy – Shatta Wale

Related Stories Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has said for over four (4) years he’s not smoked Marijuana (wee).



But the ‘Taking Over’ singer was quick to add that though he has been on ‘Wee’ break for the past four years, it has not been easy coping with the recess.



Speaking on Kasapa FM, Shatta Wale stated that he decided to quit smoking marijuana (wee) because he realized there was no need.



According to him, he took that strong decision to desert marijuana was about his brand and the inspiration he gives to the youth.



“I’ve been on wee break for about four to five years now… Yes I’ve smoked wee but at times when you’re a youth and still growing, you’ve to know when to do certain things.



“I wasn’t addicted to wee and can’t be a drug addict… It’s just that I’ve read more about myself and I know what I like about myself. When I want to cut it, I cut it and when I want to smoke again, I can smoke again but to go off wee break for about 4-5years isn’t easy,” Shatta Wale noted.