Related Stories President Akufo-Addo and Ghana’s first female Chief of Staff, Frema Opare Osei graced the 2017 edition of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Grand Ball.



While the event at the Banquet Hall, State House came with its fair share of exhilarating musical performances and dance, the pair might have stolen the show.



Initially having the dancefloor all to themselves, the President and Chief of Staff proved to patrons that they were not only about politics.



When it comes to dancing, they’ve also got skills.



Watch the video below:





Source: JFM/Ghana Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.