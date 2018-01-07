Michael Ekeinde Opens Up About Mother

Related Stories Michael Ekeinde, the last born of Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has described her mother as a 'disciplinarian.



He talks about the life his mother leads off the stage with Toluwani Eniola, a journalist.



Read portions of the conversation below



Tell us about yourself.



I am 16 years old. I am an aspiring cinematographer and movie director.



How do you feel being the son of a popular actress?



To be quite honest, most of the time, I feel like every other child. My mother is a disciplinarian. She raised her children in a way that gave no room for one to be proud. I am not the child that will enter a place and say, “Hey, my mother is the popular actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.” I don’t brag about my background. In fact, when I entered secondary school, I did not want anyone to know who my mother is. But they eventually found out.



How does she relax?



My mother is a workaholic. She always has something important to do. But she likes relaxing on the couch. She visits the spas too. She also relaxes by dancing. She always forced me to dance with her. Dancing with her is not an optional thing (laughs). I think she enjoys relaxing by sending me around. She enjoys sending me around a lot. My mother could be on a couch with her phone just by her side. Yet, she would call me from a distance to give her the phone (laughs).