Abraham Attah Has Not Received His Awards Plaque He Won In 2015 From Ghana Movie Awards

Related Stories Ghana Movie Awards is an annual film award to recognize excellence in the Ghanaian film industry. Since its inception in 2010, the scheme has brought vibrancy to the movie industry whilst elevating its status to a global audience.



However, just like other prestigious awards in the country, the scheme comes with its own shortcomings. Child actor Abraham Attah who rose to prominence through the blockbuster movie Beasts of No Nation, was duly awarded at the 2015 edition of the Ghana Movie Awards but as we speak now, the young man is yet to receive his award plaque.



In fact, the film itself scooped several awards in the various categories it was nominated in but up till now they are yet to receive their awards. Mawuko Kuadzi, manager of Abraham Attah and one of the casting directors of the movie vented his frustration on social media page.



He said:



“We have followed this thing up on countless times but all we get is, ‘They are on their way, you will get them soon.’



Mawuko was however hopeful that Zylofon Media, the new organizers of the annual award will put measures in place to forestall such incidents.



“I pray you address this issues or do well not to repeat the same mistake as we have great respect for your outfit. Ghana Movie Awards lost it and it gives you a lot of work to do. But we believe what you are capable of doing,” he added