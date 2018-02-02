VGMA 2018: Will Ebony Make It? - Fans Worried

Related Stories She took over the industry with back to back hits last year and although she has been tipped for big things at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, there is some anxiety among artiste, Ebony’s fans over whether she will make the nominations.



The worry is that Ebony may be disqualified from the competition because of the seeming suggestive or risque nature of her biggest songs like Sponsor, Poison and Hustle.



The Ghana Music Awards Board has been known to be unforgiving to songs that have suggestive lyrics or songs that promote violence and they have brought the hammer down on a number of songs over the years.



Samini’s huge hit song, Linda was disqualified for that reason so was R2Bees’ Agyei in 2012 and Bisa Kdei’s Brother Brother.



Although Sponsor has been rated the most played song of 2017, critics have slammed it for the lyrics and there are some radio stations that black out some portions of the chorus.



However, Ebony’s manager, Bullet of Ruff Town Records has dispelled the fears of fans while hitting out at the critics.



In an interview with Showbiz on Tuesday, Bullet challenged anyone to point out the profanity in any of the songs his artiste released last year.



“Ebony released Poison, Sponsor, Date Your Father, Hustle and Maame Hwe and as the one who writes these songs, I don’t remember using explicit words. Perhaps, the critics should be bold to point the profanity in the songs,” he said.



The period for submission of entries for nominations ended yesterday and Bullet disclosed that they had filed entries in a number of categories with Poison, Sponsor, Date Your Father, Hustle and Maame Hwe.



The categories they filed in are Hiplife Song of the Year with Sponsor, Maame Hwe and Hustle, Dancehall Song of the Year with Poison, Afro pop/ Afrobeats Song of the Year with Date Your Father, Most Popular Song with Sponsor, Best Collaboration with Hustle and Song Writer of the Year.



Bullet is confident Ebony would grab many awards at this year’s event considering her popularity and the successes she has chalked in the year under review.



When asked how he will feel should some of the songs be disqualfiied because of explicit language, Bullet dismissed such an assertion.



“As it stands now, Ebony is in a comfortable lead and her good works are testimony of her hard work last year. I don’t want to think in such direction because that can’t happen,” he said.